Mondory handed four-year ban for EPO positive

The UCI announced today that it has suspended Frenchman Lloyd Mondory for four years for violating anti-doping rules. The former AG2R La Mondiale rider tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test taken on February 17, 2015.

The decision was handed down by the new UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal, which was established in January 2015. It is the first doping case to be adjudicated by the tribunal, which took over the disciplinary proceedings for doping cases from the national federations this year.

Mondory, 33, raced his entire career with the AG2R team. Team manager Vincent Lavenu was ashamed of the rider's actions, and said earlier this year: "We’re betrayed too much. This is the third French rider in three years who has acted the idiot, it’s appalling. It’s a mixture of shame, betrayal and discouragement.

“The team is going to be sullied, and the riders too. That’s not right considering everything that’s been done.”