Mollema escapes serious injury in Tour de Luxembourg crash

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) suffered a high-speed crash after misjudging a turn in the stage 4 individual time trial in the Tour de Luxembourg on Friday but his team says he has gotten away with relatively minor injuries.

Mollema had been lying 11th overall in the morning, just 35 seconds behind race leader Marc Hirschi after coming second on the opening stage. Disaster struck when Mollema entered a tight left hand turn at too fast a pace and locked up his brakes, skidding into hay bale that was protecting a small traffic island. The impact swept his rear wheel out from under him and he tumbled violently to the tarmac.

It looked as if his race was over, but Mollema got up and finished the stage, albeit 4:29 down on stage winner Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

According to Trek-Segafredo team doctor Nino Daniele, the Dutchman escaped with minor injuries. “It was a high-speed crash, but luckily the consequences are not that big. He only suffers from superficial injuries to the back, right hip and right elbow.”

Superficial or no, the crash came at a less than ideal time as Mollema is schedule to race for the Netherlands national team at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Belgium. He's due to compete in the team relay on Wednesday, September 22 and then the elite men's road race on September 26.

"It was a hard blow, but it seems okay," Mollema told De Telegraaf. "At least I could continue riding. I do suffer from a stiff back, but no deep wounds. In the last stage I have to see if it goes well and if I can put in full force."