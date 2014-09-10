Mixed feelings for Roche at Tour of Britain
Tinkoff-Saxo rider disappointed to miss stage victory
There must have been a moment when Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) thought that victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Britain was all but his. However, he was left looking for the silver lining when Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) dropped him with just over a kilometre to the top of the final climb. Despite missing out, the Irishman held on to take third and move up in the general classification.
