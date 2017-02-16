Mitchelton-Scott adds young Australian talent to 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 Best young rider and second place overall for Jai Hindley of the national team (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Robert Stannard, Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team), and Michael Storer on the podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 5 U23 Australian national champion, Sam Jenner (NSWIS) (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 5 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) won the best young rider prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Harry Sweeny (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott development squad Mitchelton-Scott has confirmed four new additions to its 2017 roster, finalising its inaugural squad. After impressing over the Australian summer at the Tour Down Under and Herald Sun Tour, the quartet of Lucas Hamilton, Jai Hindley, Sam Jenner and Michael Storer will ride for the Continental team this season

Although Mitchelton-Scott replaced the Australian Jayco-AIS WorldTour Academy Team, the squad is registered under a Chinese license with six Chinese riders included on the roster. Mitchelton-Scott will combine an Asian and European racing program during its first year.

"Finalising the line-up for our European and Chinese campaign was difficult with the talent that has been witnessed in Australia's under-23 ranks," sports director James Victor said. "Along with outstanding results over the Australian summer, and the earlier announced signings of Robert Stannard and Harry Sweeny, this team will head to Europe with enduring confidence in their individual and cohesive abilities."

At the Herald Sun Tour, Hindley rode to second place on the queen stage up Falls Creek and held onto his podium position over the next three days for the best result yet of his young career. The 20-year-old was the runner-up at the An Post Ras last year, also impressing in his first U23 season with victory at the GP Capodarco, and fifth on GC at the Tour de l'Avenir.

"I am really keen to join Mitchelton-Scott and start racing over in Europe again," said 20-year-old Hindley. "I think we have a strong squad that suits the calendar, supported by some great staff and sponsors."

Storer also impressed on the Falls Creek climb at the Herald Sun Tour as he finished the race in fifth place overall. Along with Hamilton and Hindley, 19-year-old Storer has proven his potential as a general classification rider and is looking forward to further progression with the new squad.

"I'm really excited to be joining Mitchelton-Scott for 2017," said Storer. "I know I'll have every opportunity to develop into the best rider possible. The support network in and around the team is awesome and we have some great races on the calendar for the season."

U23 national champion Jenner rounds out the squad and Victor believes the team has achieved a winning balance for the year to come in both its European and Asian races.

"The progress of these exceptionally talented young men is on a trajectory of high expectation over the next years but I believe we have a well-grounded group who acknowledge that the hard work is still ahead," Victor added. "The experience and camaraderie developed through racing together will only benefit Mitchelton-Scott for the 2017 season and continued to highlight the invaluable, ongoing support from Gerry Ryan in developing Australia's road cycling talent."

Mitchelton-Scott for 2017: Lucas Hamilton, Wenhu Hi, Jai Hindley, Samuel Jenner, Hao Liu, Chenlu Qin, Robert Stannard, Michael Storer, Harry Sweeny, Sun Xiaolong, Fuwen Xue, and Chaohua Xue.