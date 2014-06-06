Minnaar to race his 100th UCI World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 2 of 3 The 2013 UCI MTB and Trials World Championships and the UCI MTB Masters World Championships were commercial successes with the city of Pietermaritzburg gaining hugely from these events and they was capped off beautifully with home town hero Greg Minnaar winning the men's Downhill World Championship title. (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 3 It has been a lengthy recovery for three-time downhill World Champion Greg Minnaar but the 32 year old is not nearly ready to call it a day as he is two World Cup wins away from becoming the most successful downhill rider ever. (Image credit: Gameplan Media)

South African downhill icon and current world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) will be racing his 100th UCI World Cup this weekend at Fort William in Scotland on June 8.

Minnaar's illustrious downhill racing career has dubbed him as one of the most consistent riders on the world circuit. This feat goes without saying, as Minnaar's accolades include three world championship titles, 16 downhill World Cup victories and 61 downhill World Cup podiums from 99 starts in his 14-year career. Minnaar has nine downhill World Champion medals in total - 3 x gold, 3 x silver and 3 x bronze.

Fort William has always felt like Minnaar's home away from home over the years. Since he began his professional career in the United Kingdom, it is somewhat fitting that his 100th World Cup event is taking place at the Fort.

"The only venue that could be more special racing my 100th World Cup would be Pietermaritzburg. So yes, I'm excited for it," said Minnaar.

When asked about his most memorable World Cup race in his career, Minnaar said, "That's a hard one to answer, but I would have to go with my first World Cup win at home in Pietermaritzburg in 2009. There is no better feeling than winning at home."

Not only have the downhill courses become more technical and creative over the years, but so too has the equipment. "Technology has progressed a lot!" said Minnaar. "It's gotten more professional over the years and we have been pushing the boundaries. It's kinda cool to see the directions technology was going, then making a drastic turn and going a completely different direction."