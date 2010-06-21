Milram announces final three Tour riders

Image 1 of 3 Roger Kluge (Milram) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Milram) took his second consecutive win at the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Luke Roberts (Milram) smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Fabian Wegmann, Roger Kluge and Luke Roberts are the final three riders named to Team Milram's Tour de France squad. They will join the line-up led by team captains Linus Gerdemann and Gerald Ciolek at the start in Rotterdam on July 3.

The German ProTour team announced its first six starters earlier this month.

Wegmann has had a mixed season, with numerous injuries. However, he came out of the Tour de Suisse in good form and with no physical problems, the team said.

Kluge will be making his Tour debut in his first pro year. “Roger is getting a huge chance for a young racer. With his abilities, he will be a big help to us especially in the first week of the Tour, with its many flat stages,“ said Milram general manager Gerry van Gerwen.

Roberts will be riding only his second Tour de France, having ridden it in 2005 with Team CSC. “Luke is a very steady rider, who will sacrifice himself for the good of the team,” van Gerwen said.

Team MILRAM for the Tour de France: Gerald Ciolek, Linus Gerdemann, Niki Terpstra, Thomas Rohregger, Christian Knees, Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge, Luke Roberts, and Fabian Wegmann.