Millar to debut in Paris-Roubaix

A brilliant win for David Millar (Garmin - Transitions). (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

David Millar claimed the sixteenth official win of his career in the individual time at the Criterium International, in Porto-Vecchio, Corsica.

It was his first win since a time trial at last year’s Vuelta a Espana in Toledo, and his first success since getting married.

“I was very tired after the end of Paris-Nice”, he said after winning on the Mediterranean island.

“On Thursday I felt horrible on the bike, so I wasn’t confident.” The climb up to the Ospedale on Saturday reassured him as he finished within ten seconds of the favourites for the overall victory.

“Today I rode like a junior”, he said with satisfaction. He followed the advice of Christian Vande Velde who told him to ride every time trial the same way, whatever the distance. His American team-mate from Garmin-Transitions told him on the phone that he should “always stay over the limit” over such a short race.

As he is in form Millar will look at repeating his French success in Belgium next week. He’ll find another time trial at his convenience at the Three Days of De Panne but that will only be the beginning of his campaign in northern Europe. For the first time in his career he’ll take part in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

“I went to Paris-Roubaix as a spectator last year and I said to myself that I shouldn’t quit cycling without riding it”, the 33-year-old said. “This race fascinates me so much.”