Millar happy with form after Paris-Nice

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) hits the sign-on thug style (Image credit: ispa.com)

Despite a flat tyre in the finale of Paris-Nice's sixth stage and being unable to stay with the leaders on stage seven, David Millar remains upbeat as he prepares for the Criterium International, 27-28 March.

The Scot lost almost one minute to Alberto Contador (Astana) in the final stage of the French event, and explained why that was the case. “The last two days have been incredible”, Millar said of the speed of the race. “Paris-Nice is always the hardest race of the season, it’s harder than the Tour de France. There’s no grupetto here. Everybody is super motivated. It makes for a non-stop fight.”

Millar finished seventh in the prologue and held his own through the difficult mountain stages; although lacking the power displayed by some of the leaders, he is happy with his form at this stage in the year. “I’m very happy with my form,” he explained. “This is my first big effort after the Tour of Algarve and I’m happy with my result so far.”

With a week of racing now in his legs and 13th secured in the overall classification, Millar will look to carry his form into the Criterium International with the aim of taking the opportunity to go for the win on a new terrain.

The two-day stage race will be held for the first time in Corsica on March 27-28 with the hilly stage being the opening one.