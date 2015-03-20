Milan-San Remo news shorts

Image 1 of 4 Filippo Pozzato, (Quick-Step) wins Milan-San Remo in front of Alessandro Petacchi (Team Milram) in 2006. Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara wins stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Six former winners in action



There will be six former winners of Milan-San Remo in the 200-rider peloton of this year’s race: Filippo Pozzato (2006), Fabian Cancellara (2008), Mark Cavendish (2009), Matt Goss (2011), Gerald Ciolek (2013), Alexander Kristoff (2014).

No Rebellin in CCC Sprandi team





The Polish team secured a wildcard invitation to Milan-San Remo and the Giro d’Italia but it seems that Rebellin is persona non grata by organisers RCS Sport. Rebellin tested positive for CERA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing after winning the bronze medal. He is the first ever Italian athlete forced to give back an Olympic medal.

Cancellara looking to continue podium streak





Ciolek takes confidence from recent track record

Gerald Ciolek and Matthew Goss, two former winners, will spearhead MTN’s challenge this weekend. The German sprinter has started to show some form at the right time with a strong performance on the penultimate day of Tirreno.

“I have enjoyed some good results at Milan-Sanremo winning the race two years ago and placing in the top 10 last March. This year we come back with a very strong team. We showed at Tirreno-Adriatico that we can play a lot of cards and we're definitely looking forward to it. We want to perform well, also because we're trying to fund one bicycle per kilometer for the Qhubeka charity on Sunday.”