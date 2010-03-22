Milan-San Remo from behind the lens

Image 1 of 31 In a race 300km long, there are going to be a few pit stops. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 The ability to focus, especially on the descents, is crucial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 31 Team Sky at the back of the long, single file peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 One has to balance nutrition with controlling the bike. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) makes a trip back to the team car. Conserving effort in the first 250km is critical (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 Maxime Bouet (AG2R) goes on the attack late in the race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD-Neri) countered Bouet's move and got clear for a time. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas) tries to draw out a move in the final 20km (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Yohann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) throws in an attack at the end of the race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 Stefano Garzelli slays himself for teammate Luca Paolini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 31 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) puts in a dig, but gets nowhere. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) lays his cards on the table and goes all in. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 31 The descents are sometimes tricky and steep. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is red-faced from the effort on the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 31 The descents stretch the peloton into a long, thin line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 Mick Rogers (HTC-Columbia) has a go at attacking. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Francesco Ginanni (Diquigiovanni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 George Hincapie (BMC) looking a bit shell shocked after the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) layered in road grime after a tough race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Oscar Freire's age doesn't stop him from winning another Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Freire brings his son up onto the podium to enjoy the view. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) was led out perfectly but faded to fourth. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) a bit disappointed after taking third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Eddy Ratti (Carmiooro NGC) leads the early breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Eating enough food is of the utmost importance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Mark Cavendish, the defending champion, had a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) also hit the deck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 The view from the back of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 The scenery in Milan-San Remo is unparalleled. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Oscar Freire takes his third Milan-San Remo title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) goes for broke on the final kilometres. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2010 edition of Milan-San Remo seemed rather ordinary if one just looks at the results: Oscar Freire won his third title ahead of heavy favourite Tom Boonen and former champion Alessandro Petacchi. But when a race covers nearly 300km and seven hours of racing, there is plenty which goes on behind the scenes which doesn't get captured in the results.

Fortunately, our Italian photographers Roberto Bettini and Fotoreporter Sirotti were in the race for most of the day and caught some of the ups and downs of the event along the way.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of some of our favourite photos from this year's Milan-San Remo.

