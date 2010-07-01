Miguel Indurain’s son follows his father’s path

Five time-Tour winner Miguel Indurain was at the start of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Twenty years after Miguel Indurain’s first stage victory at the Tour de France, the five-time Tour de France winner’s eldest son, who is also called Miguel, has started racing bikes. As with his father, 15-year-old Miguel junior has joined the CC Villavés club, based near Pamplona in north-east Spain, where the two Miguel Indurains are now often seen out training together.

“I’m delighted that he’s opted to race bikes,” Spanish cycling legend Indurain told Marca. “He’s tried out other sports like football and karate, and we’ve always supported him in what he’s wanted to do. But now he’s decided to try cycling and I can’t conceal how happy that makes me because it’s the environment I’ve always been involved in.”

Asked whether he’s seen any talent in young Miguel, Indurain senior admitted: “He’s still not developed physically, and there are other kids of his age who are much more developed. But I was also a late developer, so much so that I didn’t win my first Tour until I was 27. But he’s got big legs and really handles the bike well.”

There’s no word yet on whether the Pamplona-based Caisse d’Epargne team have sent their scouts out to check on young Miguel, whose father brought them so much success in their previous guise as Banesto.