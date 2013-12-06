Miguel Indurain Jr signs with the Caja Rural development squad
Spanish team aim to develop 18-year-old in their amateur set-up
After recently announced the signing of Miguel Indurain Jr, the son of Spain’s five-time Tour de France winner, the Caja Rural-RGA team has outlined their development plans for the 18-year-old rider.
“It’s a real pleasure having him in our ranks, but we know that we have to go very slowly,” said Caja Rural DS Jaime Garzón.
The winner of the Navarran junior road and time trial titles back in the summer, the son of the Tour de France great will step up into Caja Rural’s under-23 team in 2014.
Speaking to the Spanish Marca newspaper , Garzón explains how Spain’s second most prominent team likes to bring as many riders as possible through their under-23 squad.
“He is very young and has to keep developing and we will see how he gets on,” Garzón explained. “His name alone is an incentive to have him in the team. But he’s also from our local region and we think that from a sporting perspective he’s got a long road ahead of him.”
However, speaking to El Diario de Navarra, Indurain Sr said: “Genetics are pushing him towards being a rouleur. He’s got big legs.”
