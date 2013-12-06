Miguel Indurain Jr signs with the Caja Rural development squad

Image 1 of 5 Five time-Tour winner Miguel Indurain was at the start of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Evgeni Berzin and Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 The Caja Rural team is presented to the crowd. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Spain's Miguel Indurain celebrates his fifth consecutive win in 1995 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Miguel Indurain (Banesto) atop his TIG-welded steel Pinarello in the 1994 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP)

After recently announced the signing of Miguel Indurain Jr, the son of Spain’s five-time Tour de France winner, the Caja Rural-RGA team has outlined their development plans for the 18-year-old rider.

“It’s a real pleasure having him in our ranks, but we know that we have to go very slowly,” said Caja Rural DS Jaime Garzón.

The winner of the Navarran junior road and time trial titles back in the summer, the son of the Tour de France great will step up into Caja Rural’s under-23 team in 2014.

Speaking to the Spanish Marca newspaper , Garzón explains how Spain's second most prominent team likes to bring as many riders as possible through their under-23 squad.





"He is very young and has to keep developing and we will see how he gets on," Garzón explained. "His name alone is an incentive to have him in the team. But he's also from our local region and we think that from a sporting perspective he's got a long road ahead of him."





However, speaking to El Diario de Navarra, Indurain Sr said: “Genetics are pushing him towards being a rouleur. He’s got big legs.”