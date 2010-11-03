Michigan Scholastic Cycling Association to offer college scholarships

The start of one of the boys' waves at the MiSCA race at Lake Orion, Michigan, on October 3. (Image credit: Michigan Scholastic Cycling Association)

The Michigan Scholastic Cycling Association (MiSCA) has teamed up with Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, which will be donating resources to help fund college sponsorships for the winners of the 2011 MiSCA varsity championship races.

MiSCA has tentatively scheduled five mountain bike races for the fall of 2011, with the final race awarding a minimum of US$2,000 in college scholarships.

MiSCA, formed in the spring of this year as part of the Michigan Mountain Biking Association, has as its mission to establish and maintain safe, quality scholastic cycling programs. An interscholastic racing league was piloted this fall and in the inaugural season, students from area schools competed for podium positions at three mountain bike races held in the south east Michigan area.

Look for MiSCA board members at local cycling events, expos, and bike shops this winter and spring as they reach out across the state to recruit more schools and volunteers.

For more information on MiSCA or how to donate or sponsor them, visit www.miscabike.org.