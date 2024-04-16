Michael Woods out of Ardennes Classics due to effects of recent virus

By Stephen Farrand
published

Canadian is often a podium contender but switches focus to Giro d'Italia

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) finished fourth at the 2023 edition of La Flèche Wallonne
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) finished fourth at the 2023 edition of La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech sports manager Rik Verbrugghe has revealed that Canada’s Michael Woods will not ride La Flèche Wallonne and  Liège-Bastogne-Liège, with the team instead set to be built around 2022 Flèche winner Dylan Teuns and Tour Down Under winner Stephen Williams.

This year’s La Flèche Wallonne will see the peloton tackle the famous leg-breaking finish up the Mur de Huy four times for the first time. The mid-week Classic covers a hilly 199.1km including ascents of the 1.3km, 9.6% Mur de Huy after 104.1km, 135.8km, 167.5km and at the finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.