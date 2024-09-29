Michael Woods caught on camera eating bicarbonate gel with spoon during World Championships road race

'It was just some Maurten bicarb' Canadian explained about in-race snack consumed from a bowl

Michael Woods competes for Canada in the Men&#039;s Elite Road Race at 2024 Road World Championships
Michael Woods competes for Canada in the Men's Elite Road Race at 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Michael Woods (Canada) blew up the cycling internet before Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) blew up the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich on Sunday. A television camera captured Woods eating from a plastic bowl with a spoon while riding, only an hour or so after the start of the 273.9km road race.  

Some people on social media and television thought he was doing some late carbohydrate loading or enjoying a Sunday brunch. Others soon realised the Canadian national champion was actually eating some bicarbonate gel, which supposedly helps counteract the negative effects of lactic acid accumulation.

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.