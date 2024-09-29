Michael Woods caught on camera eating bicarbonate gel with spoon during World Championships road race

Michael Woods competes for Canada in the Men's Elite Road Race at 2024 Road World Championships

Michael Woods (Canada) blew up the cycling internet before Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) blew up the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich on Sunday. A television camera captured Woods eating from a plastic bowl with a spoon while riding, only an hour or so after the start of the 273.9km road race.

Some people on social media and television thought he was doing some late carbohydrate loading or enjoying a Sunday brunch. Others soon realised the Canadian national champion was actually eating some bicarbonate gel, which supposedly helps counteract the negative effects of lactic acid accumulation.

"Michael Woods just tucking into his brunch, no hands, cutlery, no problem!" one person wrote on Twitter.com.

British journalist Peter Cossins suggested: "Highlight so far has been Michael Woods scoffing baking soda from Tupperware."

"Interesting seeing Mike Woods getting his Maurten Bicarb in later in the race. It can last in bloodstream for up to four hrs," former pro rider Greg Hederson explained.

Woods confirmed post-race that it was a simple marginal gain.

"It was just some Maurten bicarb, it's really effective," he told Flobikes. "I like using it but the problem is it only lasts five hours, so I had to have it about an hour into the race."

The elite men's road race in Zürich lasted six-and-a-half hours, so Woods had to take the gel during the race rather than pre-race on his team bus.

Unfortunately for Woods, he was unable to make the final selection and fight for a medal after the intense racing.

"When Tadej went, everyone was unable to follow. He's the best rider in the world," he said simply, explaining Pogačar's 100km attack and then 50km solo ride to victory.

Woods finished 54th, in a chasing group, 12:09 down on Pogačar.

"It was a super hard day. No words really, it was just a hard day," he said.

"I made some attacks but then got on the back foot when things were moving around. I missed the opportunity to play for the medals. It is what it is."

