Michael Creed: Fighting back against depression - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Aevolo director Mike Creed is thriving in his unique opportunity with the team (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 5 Mike Creed is ready to spend his first full season behind the directors wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) edge ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Team Type 1’s Michael Creed finished third on the day and sits fourth overall. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we continue our Tour of Colorado and visit Mike Creed in Manitou Springs. The former rider, who turned team manager with Aevolo, looks back at his career in the sport and opens up about his battles with depression and suicide, in this emotional, insightful and powerful interview.

For those who are unware, Creed turned pro with the US Postal team and was labeled as a future champion after a bright start to his junior and U23 career. However, injuries plagued him over the next few years, and he would eventually hang up his wheels in 2013.

Underneath the surface, Creed was also battling mental health issues, and the road that eventually saw him seek help was both challenging and long. In our interview, Creed talks about his struggles, how he reached out for help, and his future.

