Meyer to miss Tour de Langkawi after surgery

A near perfect start to the year has turned to disappointment for Cameron Meyer who has been forced to sit-out Le Tour de Langkawi after a longer than recovery from surgery to remove a saddle sore. His Orica GreenEdge team had compiled a line-up to support the 25-year-old for an attack on the general classification at the 2.HC race but he will now be replaced with one of the team’s experienced sprinters, Allan Davis.

Meyer has not made any official announcements as to his rescheduled program however, the former Tour Down Under champion has already returned to his European base in Andorra. Meyer told SBS he believed would be back to racing in March.

"I’ve had optional surgery about four weeks ago to remove a saddle sore, which isn’t very pleasant," Meyer told SBS.

"It’s taken a little bit longer than I’d hoped. It has put me back a little bit but it looks like my next race will be in Europe sometime in March."

Capturing the Australian criterium title in January appeared to be the perfect start for Meyer. The older of the two Meyer brothers was immediately touted as a hot favourite to capture his first elite road title on the Buninyong circuit - a feat his younger brother achieved in 2010 - and while he missed out on taking the win, the signs were promising ahead of the Malaysian race.

Looked over for a spot at Down Under Meyer spent a considerable amount of time training in the Victorian mountains with his brother and with time on his side, believed going under the knife for surgery would still see him in shape for Langkawi. His recovery hasn’t gone to plan however, Davis will no doubt keep Orica GreenEdge at the top of the standings on the many sprint stages.

Davis recently finished the Tour of Qatar and appeared to be primed for the more favourable conditions compared to his European base.

"#langkawi here I come!", he said on Twitter.