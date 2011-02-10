Merged DRD and X-Fusion programs back joint 2011 race team

JD Swanguen racing at the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Craig “Stikman” Glaspell)

Dean Racing Development (DRD), X-Fusion suspension and Intense Cycles announced a joint factory mountain bike race team for the 2011 season. The "DRD X-Fusion Intense" team includes five riders - four pros and one junior.

Former US downhill national champion Cody Warren is new to the team while JD Swanguen returns to the squad. Jason Memmelaar, Brad King and Austin Warren are also on the roster.

"I'm extremely excited to join the DRD X-Fusion Intense team and work with this great group of guys," said an enthusiastic Warren. "Dylan Dean and I go back a long time, so I know that the support I receive will be world class! I'm thrilled to get back to racing!"

Swanguen, a talented street rider, slalomer and dirt jumper, makes his return to the team from the X-Fusion race program. He will be filmed throughout the season to showcase his 29er project.

"[I'm] stoked to continue my great relationships with my current sponsors and excited to start new ones this season," said Swanguen. "I am looking forward to a progression filled year."

East coast fan favorite, Jason Memmelaar has quickly risen in the American downhill scene and gives the team much needed depth. He is fresh off a stellar 2010, including a win in the Crankworx Colorado dual slalom and and second at the Winter Park US Pro GRT.

The team will continue to develop younger riders. Brad King will make his pro debut, having raced for the DRD program as a junior in 2010. Austin Warren will join the team as the team's only factory junior cat. 1 rider.

"Words I can't express how excited I am to get this season started," said Team Director Dylan Dean. "We've comprised one of the best US programs on the circuit. From top sponsors to arguably the most talented riders, the team is going to make a huge mark in the mountain bike race world."

The racers will compete and train on Intense M9 downhill frames, Tracer 2 cross country frames and Tazer slalom frames.

Intense marketing manager Craig "Stikman" Glaspell was excited to back the newly combined DRD and X-Fusion team. "They have a full roster of American athletes that are not only tremendous bike riders, but really great ambassadors for getting people excited about riding bikes of all types," he said. "At the end of the day it's all about riding our bikes and this 2011 program makes me smile and want to get out on a bike and shred."

2011 DRD X-Fusion Intense Factory Team

Brad King (San Marcos, California)

JD Swanguen (San Diego, California)

Jason Memmelaar (Chester, New York)

Austin Warren (Alpine, California)

Cody Warren (Alpine, California)

Staff

Team Director - Jeremiah Dylan Dean (Escondido, California)

Mechanic - TBD