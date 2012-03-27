Merckx indicted in corruption case

Image 1 of 3 Eddie Merckx is in Adelaide as a guest of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Eddy Merckx was inducted into the Giro d'Italia hall of fame (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 3 Eddy Merckx and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: ASO)

Eddy Merckx has been indicted in a corruption case involving his bike company, Eddy Merckx Cycles, and the local police service of Anderlecht, a Belgian municipality. On Tuesday, La Dernière Heure revealed information according to which police commissaire Philippe Boucar was suspected to have informed Merckx about the purchase of 48 bicycles from a competitor of Merckx Cycles, as well as the prices paid. In return, Boucar is alleged to have bought a Merckx bike at an advantageous price.

According to the paper, the indictment was delayed so that cycling legend Merckx could be received at the Elysée Palace by French president Nicolas Sarkozy and be awarded the Legion of Honour.

A Brussels court in charge of the case, presided by judge Jean-Claude Van Espen, is investigating the dealings of several commissaires and regional police officers.

