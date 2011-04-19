Menchov will lead Geox-TMC at Giro D'Italia

Carlos Sastre talks about his chances for the Giro. (Image credit: Fuji Bicycles)

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) says he is happy to support Russian teammate Denis Menchov at the Giro d’Italia, with the Spaniard conceding that his form is currently far from perfect.

The Spaniard finished his last race, the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, in 52nd place overall and will be unlikely to hit top form in time for the Italian Grand Tour. A less than ideal lead-in to the Italian Grand Tour has hampered his preparations, but the former Tour de France winner remains optimistic.

"Every day I am felling a little better. Obviously my preparation has been delayed but I will be ready for the Giro," he said from his home in Avila.

"I want to arrive at the Giro with as good condition as possible to help Denis Menchov do his best there", he added, knowing he still has two weeks to hone his form before the May 7 roll out.

"I know that Denis has had good preparation and will be ready to race at the Giro so I can be calmer and more focused in my [own] preparation."

The Spaniard was also happy with the way the team as a whole is riding despite its youth. Sastre is one of the elder statesman of the team who, along with Menchov, will be looked on to steel his teammates for their first Grand Tour.

Geox-TMC’s team for the Italian tour will be decided this week at the Giro del Trentino a race which will provide the last chance for team members to stake their claim for a place in the Grand Tour team.

"The Giro del Trentino is a very important race for our team," sports director Stefano Zanini explained.

"The race will give us key information to finalise the list of riders who will ride with Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre at the Giro."

The Giro Del Trentino starts on Wednesday.