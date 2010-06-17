Melchers goes on maternity leave

Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Cervelo Test Team) finished in the main bunch. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Cervelo TestTeam rider Mirjam Melchers has called an early end to her season after announcing that she expects her first child the end of the year.

Melchers, 34, is married to Cervelo Directeur Sportif Jean-Paul van Poppel.

In her 11-year-career, she has taken 73 victories, including four World Cup races and five national titles.

“We are very pleased about the news," said Joop Alberda, General Manager, Cervélo TestTeam. "To have a baby is certainly one of life's biggest steps. We wish Mirjam all the best and good health as she prepares for this new period of her life."

She joined the team this year, having ridden for Team Flexpoint since 2005. According to the team she “has provided strong support both, in the development of the team's younger riders, as well as being one of the team's main forces in the important races.”