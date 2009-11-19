McDonald pleased with Gravity East Series

Neko Mulally during his winning run. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

The Gravity East Series ran for 11 events throughout 2009. The series, which catered to downhill and dual slalom racers, featured venues spread across two-thirds of the Eastern United States.

"Overall 2009 was a complete success and 2010 will get better," said Daniel McDonald, Director of Gravity East Series looking back on the season.

"It's a series by riders for riders," said McDonald. "We want a professional series and we want to continue to grow... We want to help riders go to the World Cup, and we also want to help junior riders."

The series attracted an average of 150 pro riders per round and was ultimately won by Neko Mullaly and Dawn Bourque.

The 2010 series will feature 10 races, dropping one round.

To find out more about the Gravity East series and to see race footage, check out this video.

GES Sizzle Reel from Daniel McDonald on Vimeo.