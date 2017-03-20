Trending

McCabe nabs Tucson Bicycle Classic overall - Gallery

Rally women dominate in three-day stage race

Image 1 of 31

Travis McCabe (United Healthcare) easily won the uphill sprint to win the Circuit race and move into first place in GC
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Travis McCabe (United Healthcare) easily won the uphill sprint to win the Circuit race and move into first place in GC
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 31

Hannah Dalsing ready to start the Time Trial on the McCain Loop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Hannah Dalsing ready to start the Time Trial on the McCain Loop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 31

Emma White (Rally Cycling) off the front while other riders checked the position of their teammates
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Rally Cycling) off the front while other riders checked the position of their teammates
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 31

Racers on a half mile descent on Anklam Rd

Racers on a half mile descent on Anklam Rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 31

Sarah Bergen (Rally Cycling) crossed the line first in the circuit race to complete a great weekend of racing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Sarah Bergen (Rally Cycling) crossed the line first in the circuit race to complete a great weekend of racing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 31

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) was wearing yellow for the final stage
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) was wearing yellow for the final stage
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 31

Mountain biker Todd Wells (SRAM-Troy Lee) went on to a top twenty finish for the weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Mountain biker Todd Wells (SRAM-Troy Lee) went on to a top twenty finish for the weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 31

A three-man breakaway during the third lap

A three-man breakaway during the third lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 31

The Pro Men respond to a breakaway during the third lap

The Pro Men respond to a breakaway during the third lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 31

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) had his team around him the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) had his team around him the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 31

Elliot Lewis leading the breakaway

Elliot Lewis leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 31

The Silber Team leading the chasers mid-race

The Silber Team leading the chasers mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 31

The pace was high as riders climbed Anklam Rd. during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The pace was high as riders climbed Anklam Rd. during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 31

The leaders on the Anklam Rd. descent

The leaders on the Anklam Rd. descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 31

The Silber Team on the front of the chase group during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Silber Team on the front of the chase group during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 31

The women’s field was all together for a couple laps

The women’s field was all together for a couple laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 31

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) in a mid-race breakaway with over a minute gap and on her way to the overall GC win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) in a mid-race breakaway with over a minute gap and on her way to the overall GC win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 31

Pro Women on the uphill rolling section of Anklam Rd

Pro Women on the uphill rolling section of Anklam Rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 31

Rally Team was leading into the final day with Sara Bergen in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Rally Team was leading into the final day with Sara Bergen in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 31

Ruby West riding the downhill portion of the time trial

Ruby West riding the downhill portion of the time trial
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 31

Riders were treated to beautiful scenery in the Tucson Mountain Range
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Riders were treated to beautiful scenery in the Tucson Mountain Range
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 31

North American Cyclo-crossers (L to R) Ruby West, Emma White, and Canadian Champion Maghalie Rochette who stopped by to cheer for friends
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

North American Cyclo-crossers (L to R) Ruby West, Emma White, and Canadian Champion Maghalie Rochette who stopped by to cheer for friends
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 31

Carolyn Audilet starting her time trial

Carolyn Audilet starting her time trial
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 31

A Panache rider gets the countdown from the official starter

A Panache rider gets the countdown from the official starter
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 31

Anna Hernandez riding past a saguaro cactus during the time trial
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Anna Hernandez riding past a saguaro cactus during the time trial
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 31

Racers competed in unseasonably warm temperature around 92 degrees Fahrenheit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Racers competed in unseasonably warm temperature around 92 degrees Fahrenheit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 31

A Rally Team member finishes her time trial on an uphill finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

A Rally Team member finishes her time trial on an uphill finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 31

Sarah Bergen (Rally Cycling) wearing yellow at the start of the Circuit Race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Sarah Bergen (Rally Cycling) wearing yellow at the start of the Circuit Race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 31

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) was all smiles at the start

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) was all smiles at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 31

The Pro Women start onto the circuit with the Catalina Mountains in the background
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Pro Women start onto the circuit with the Catalina Mountains in the background
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 31

The Pro Women rolling through the Tucson Mountains during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Pro Women rolling through the Tucson Mountains during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) continued his string of good results, winning the final stage to take the overall in the Tucson Bicycle Classic, a three-day stage race in Arizona that serves as a warm-up race for the domestic elite teams. In the women's field, Rally Cycling dominated, taking all three stages and Kirsti Lay winning the overall.

McCabe had to make up a 25 second deficit after the stage 1 time trial, won by Silber's Ryan Roth, but chipped away with a 10 second time bonus in the stage 2 road race, which he won ahead of Chad Beyer (Canyon) and Nigel Ellisay (Silber). With Roth distanced, Ellisay took over the leader's jersey ahead of the final stage circuit race, with McCabe second at three seconds.

The final stage came down to a sprint, won by McCabe, and with Ellisay a distant 8th it was enough to push the UnitedHealthcare sprinter to the overall victory.

In the women's race, Olympic team pursuit silver medalist Kelly Catlin led the Rally Cycling domination, winning the time trial by one second over teammate Sara Bergen, with Lay in third at four seconds. Caitlin then soloed to the win in the road race, four seconds ahead of the bunch led to the line by Bergen.

But Caitlin was forced to skip the final stage in order to fly back home for school. Lay crushed the circuit race, putting a 7:24 margin into the field, again led to the line by Bergen.