McCabe nabs Tucson Bicycle Classic overall - Gallery

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) continued his string of good results, winning the final stage to take the overall in the Tucson Bicycle Classic, a three-day stage race in Arizona that serves as a warm-up race for the domestic elite teams. In the women's field, Rally Cycling dominated, taking all three stages and Kirsti Lay winning the overall.
McCabe had to make up a 25 second deficit after the stage 1 time trial, won by Silber's Ryan Roth, but chipped away with a 10 second time bonus in the stage 2 road race, which he won ahead of Chad Beyer (Canyon) and Nigel Ellisay (Silber). With Roth distanced, Ellisay took over the leader's jersey ahead of the final stage circuit race, with McCabe second at three seconds.
The final stage came down to a sprint, won by McCabe, and with Ellisay a distant 8th it was enough to push the UnitedHealthcare sprinter to the overall victory.
In the women's race, Olympic team pursuit silver medalist Kelly Catlin led the Rally Cycling domination, winning the time trial by one second over teammate Sara Bergen, with Lay in third at four seconds. Caitlin then soloed to the win in the road race, four seconds ahead of the bunch led to the line by Bergen.
But Caitlin was forced to skip the final stage in order to fly back home for school. Lay crushed the circuit race, putting a 7:24 margin into the field, again led to the line by Bergen.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy