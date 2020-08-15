Maximilian Schachmann taken down by car in Il Lombardia
German champion manages to finish seventh
Maximilian Schachmann was riding towards a top-ten in Il Lombardia on Saturday, and on the final descent of the race, when an unauthorized car strayed onto the course and took the German national champion down in a crash.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was quickly back on his feet after the incident and managed to finish the race but the incident is likely to be investigated after the driver was somehow allowed onto the course. Schachmann was on his own when he was hit but went on to finish the race in seventh place.
The race was one by Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
The incident involving Schachmann was the second major incident of the day after Remco Evenepoel crashed over a low stone wall and into a ravine inside the final 50km. Evenepoel was conscious at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
More to follow...
