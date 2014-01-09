Maxim Belkov headlines Katusha's Tour Down Under team

Image 1 of 4 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Russian champion Eduard Vorganov (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Katusha's Marco Haller won the mountains classification (Image credit: Photopress.be)

2013 Giro D’Italia stage winner Maxim Belkov returns to the Santos Tour Down Under with Katusha and will be joined by former Russian Road Race Champion Eduard Vorganov.

Related Articles 2013 Report Card: Katusha Team

After competing at the Tour Down Under since 2009, Katusha failed to gain UCI Pro Team status until February 2013 and as a result missed the race. Race Director Mike Turtur said Katusha would be looking for a good result following their absence from the 2013 edition.

"Katusha always come to the Santos Tour Down Under with a strong team and after a year away from the race they will want a good start to the 2014 season," Turtur said.

"Belkov showed his strength when he attacked on the descent of stage nine of the 2013 Giro D'Italia and held on to take the stage.

"Katusha are also bringing Aleksandr Porsev who won the first stage of the 2013 Tour of Luxembourg, so we can expect a strong performance from the Russian team."

Of seven-man roster, six are Russian with Austrian Marco Haller the odd one out.

The 2014 Santos Tour Down Under team will be led by manager Dmitry Konyshev with the following riders taking place: Maxim Belkov, Marco Haller, Mikhail Ignatyev, Pavel Kochetkov, Egor Silin), Aleksandr Porsev) and Eduard Vorganov.