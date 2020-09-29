Matthews, Kelderman and Oomen lead Sunweb at the Giro d'Italia

Team Sunweb have announced their team for the Giro d'Italia, with versatile sprinter Michael Matthews leading the way as Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen look to battle for the general classification.

The Italian Grand Tour will be the final one at the German team for the trio, with Matthews heading back to Mitchelton-Scott for 2021, Kelderman moving to Bora-Hansgrohe, and Oomen switching to Jumbo-Visma. All three men have spent four years at Sunweb.

All three riders have enjoyed positive results since racing restarted back in June, with Matthews taking third at Milan-San Remo and seventh at the Worlds road race, also winning the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France. Kelderman finished fourth overall at last month's Tirreno-Adriatico, while Oomen took 11th.

"After a really successful season restart where the team has performed well across the board at multiple races, which culminated in a brilliant Tour de France campaign; the motivation in the team is really high and the guys are eager to continue that success in Italy," Sunweb coach Luke Roberts said.

"We have had a really good preparation period with this group of riders; with weekly meetings during the season pause about team tactics and goals, altitude camps in Kühtai and strong showings at the recent races affirming our good shape.

"We head to Italy looking to chase two goals as a team; a good GC result and stage results – in a similar way we have done recently at other races. We take strong climbing support to the race to back up our GC ambition, while having strong cards to play for the finales of the stages we have identified as opportunities for day success."

American Chad Haga, who won the final stage time trial in Verona last year, is the most experienced Giro rider on the team, having completed five editions.

Kelderman (three participations) and Oomen (two) have both finished in the top ten before, while Matthews will be looking to add to his four stage victories as he returns to race for the first time in four years.

Martijn Tusveld will make his Giro debut, while Jai Hindley, Chris Hamilton and Nico Denz, who have all raced there before, will complete Sunweb's squad.