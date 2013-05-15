Matthews credits perfect leadout for second place in Santa Clarita

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the 2013 Tour of California from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 5 Michael Matthews back in action after crashing (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) won the KOM in the final Challenge Mallorca race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Overall winner Matthews was looking in control during the final race (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) edges Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Barracuda), left, and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), right, for Stage 4 victory at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) has bounced back of being forced to miss his Giro d'Italia debut through illness, finishing runner-up to Peter Sagan on Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California.

Baden Cooke, former winner of the Tour de France green jersey, delivered Matthews to the last 200 metres with only the fast-finishing Sagan able to get in front of the Australian and by only half a wheel.

"It was a bit chaotic with about 5km to go, but my team was amazing today," Matthews said after the Saxo-Tinkoff squad had emerged en masse at the front of the race. "I wouldn't have been in the top three without the perfect leadout from my whole team. I think everyone did their part today, and I think we got the result we deserved. Sagan was just a little too fast in the finish."

Orica GreenEdge is two men down having lost both Michael Hepburn and Fumiyuki Beppu following the first stage where the pair finished outside the time cut. That and the sapping heat experienced on Stage 2 certainly putting the team on the back foot having arrived just two days before the race however it's been a determined showing from the Australian team so far with Cameron Meyer 10th in Palm Springs yesterday.

"Yesterday was a long day, I think it was 45 degrees, and everyone was struggling," Matthews confirmed. "We had to drink water all day and we got through it, just. I think we're dealing with it alright."

His second place behind Sagan was the second time that the 22-year-old has earned a podium in California, having finished third – again behind Sagan – on the stage to Clovis last year when he rode for Rabobank. Still chasing his first victory since moving to Orica GreenEdge this season, Matthews was optimistic for what lay ahead.

"We'll keep trying for the win," he said. "I haven't really looked at the stages for the next few days but we're going to keep trying for a result."