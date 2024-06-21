Matteo Jorgenson tipped as future Tour de France contender, but this year 'still developing' - Visma management

By
published

American mainly set for support role for Jonas Vingegaard, alongside Sepp Kuss

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson finished second overall
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson finished second overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has been tipped as a future Tour de France contender and possible winner, but this year, his main role will be that of supporting teammate Jonas Vingegaard, say Visma-Lease a Bike management.

Jorgenson’s potential status as a GC contender had been the subject of a great deal of internet speculation in the last few weeks. That was accentuated after taking a surprising second place overall in the Critérium du Dauphiné and dropping overall winner Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the last summit finish, coupled with Vingegaard on the comeback trail from his Itzulia Basque Country crash.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.