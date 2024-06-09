Matteo Jorgenson - ‘no regrets’ at Critérium du Dauphiné after nearly toppling leader Roglič at last moment

By
published

American finishes just eight seconds behind Primož Roglič on final race GC

Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson on the final podium
Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

So near but so far - but no regrets, either way. At the last possible moment, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) came within a whisker of toppling Critérium du Dauphine leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), attacking him on the final climb of the race, the Plateau des Glieres, and with every turn of the pedalstrokes, closing in on the Slovenian star overall.

In a heartstopping finale, Jorgenson claimed second on the stage behind Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), and the resulting time gap on Roglič meant Jorgenson's courageous last-ditch attack all but proved enough to go from second to first as well. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.