Trending

Mathieu van der Poel delays cyclo-cross debut due to knee injury

By published

Dutchman to clash with van Aert and Pidcock on December 26 in Dendermonde

From L British Thomas Pidcock and Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel compete during the mens elite race of the Gullegem Cyclocross cycling event in Gullegem on January 2 2021 Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGAAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel has delayed his racing debut by a week after his training was slowed by a knee injury.  

The Dutchman was due to return to cyclo-cross on December 18 at the World Cup in Rucphen in the Netherlands.

However, his Alpecin-Fenix team have announced he will now delay his return until December 26, with the Dendermonde World Cup race in Belgium the first event of a short but intense cyclo-cross campaign.

“This has been decided by the rider and team management after consulting with the team’s performance and medical staff,” Alpecin-Fenix said. "The main reason for this is the healing process of his knee injury which takes longer than initially anticipated, as a result of which he has not yet been able to complete specific cyclo-cross training."

Read more

Van Aert to beat Van der Poel to cyclo-cross season debut

Mathieu van der Poel set to make cyclo-cross return in mid-December

Mathieu van der Poel returns to full training with back injury overcome

Van der Poel set to rival Van Aert for green jersey at Tour de France

Van der Poel has reportedly recovered from the back injury that forced him to miss several key races in the final part of his road race season, but the knee injury has slowed his cyclo-cross training. 

He reportedly suffered a “deep flesh wound” while training off road last week and that delayed his arrival at the Alpecin-Fenix training camp in Spain and his specific cyclo-cross training.   

On his debut in Dendermonde, Van der Poel will face longstanding rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who has also only recently returned to cyclo-cross racing.

The Belgian has won all of the three races he has contested so far, including Sunday’s World Cup race on the snow in Val di Sole, Italy. Van Aert is now at a Jumbo-Visma training camp in Spain until the holiday races. 

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will ride in Rucphen in Sunday and he will also ride in Dendermonde, with the so-called ‘big-three’ of cyclo-cross also clashing on December 27 at the Zolder Superprestige race and at the Diegem Superprestige race on December 29.   

Van der Poel is hoping to peak in form for the World Championships in Fayetteville at the end of January. Pidcock has confirmed he will also travel to the United States, with Van Aert still to confirm his plans.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1