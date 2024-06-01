Matej Mohorič jokes, 'I think we're going to stick to road racing' after Unbound Gravel DNF

By
published

Gravel world champion undone by Unbound Gravel 200

Matej Mohoric
Matej Mohoric (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič might be rethinking the discipline after coming undone at Unbound Gravel, just the second race of his career in the discipline.

The Slovenian was interviewed by race organisers while on course with teammates Matevž Govekar and Lukas Wiśniowski after the halfway mark, joking, "We are going to stick to road racing guys - have fun, enjoy it out here. It's a beautiful day for cycling - beautiful weather".

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.