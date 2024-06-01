Matej Mohorič jokes, 'I think we're going to stick to road racing' after Unbound Gravel DNF
Gravel world champion undone by Unbound Gravel 200
UCI Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič might be rethinking the discipline after coming undone at Unbound Gravel, just the second race of his career in the discipline.
The Slovenian was interviewed by race organisers while on course with teammates Matevž Govekar and Lukas Wiśniowski after the halfway mark, joking, "We are going to stick to road racing guys - have fun, enjoy it out here. It's a beautiful day for cycling - beautiful weather".
Mohoric, Govekar and Wiśniowski were covered in dust but not mud after the weather proved clear and dry, albeit windy, in Emporia, Kansas for the Unbound 200. Wiśniowski lost contact first in the hectic first 20 miles. Govekar came unglued next after around 50 miles before Mohorič finally threw in the towel between the 101.6-mile time check and the 113.6 mile mark.
The WorldTour riders were beset by mechanicals in the flint gravel roads.
"Not so beautiful surface," Mohorič said. "It's not smooth, it's pretty ugly. My sidewall doesn't like it," he said, pointing to his rear wheel.
"Hopefully the second tube of the day will hold it now - even though I cracked my rim as well hitting a stone. Now we go the short way to second checkpoint and then we get a shower and something nice to eat."
Before the race, Mohorič had promised to enjoy what could be the only gravel race he will do in the world champion's jersey, saying, "It will be a once-in-a-lifetime, unique experience, and I will make the most of it."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.