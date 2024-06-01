Matej Mohorič jokes, 'I think we're going to stick to road racing' after Unbound Gravel DNF

UCI Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič might be rethinking the discipline after coming undone at Unbound Gravel, just the second race of his career in the discipline.

The Slovenian was interviewed by race organisers while on course with teammates Matevž Govekar and Lukas Wiśniowski after the halfway mark, joking, "We are going to stick to road racing guys - have fun, enjoy it out here. It's a beautiful day for cycling - beautiful weather".

Mohoric, Govekar and Wiśniowski were covered in dust but not mud after the weather proved clear and dry, albeit windy, in Emporia, Kansas for the Unbound 200. Wiśniowski lost contact first in the hectic first 20 miles. Govekar came unglued next after around 50 miles before Mohorič finally threw in the towel between the 101.6-mile time check and the 113.6 mile mark.

The WorldTour riders were beset by mechanicals in the flint gravel roads.

"Not so beautiful surface," Mohorič said. "It's not smooth, it's pretty ugly. My sidewall doesn't like it," he said, pointing to his rear wheel.

"Hopefully the second tube of the day will hold it now - even though I cracked my rim as well hitting a stone. Now we go the short way to second checkpoint and then we get a shower and something nice to eat."

Before the race, Mohorič had promised to enjoy what could be the only gravel race he will do in the world champion's jersey, saying, "It will be a once-in-a-lifetime, unique experience, and I will make the most of it."