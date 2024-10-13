Masters rider Silvano Janes dies after suffering a cardiac arrest at UEC Gravel European Championships

The 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships was overshadowed by the death of Italian rider Silvano Janes who suffered a cardiac arrest while competing in the Masters 65-69 category held in Asiago, Province of Vicenza, Veneto, Italy on Saturday.

Event organisers confirmed Janes' death in an official statement following the event.

"What was supposed to be a celebratory day at the 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships on the Asiago Plateau turned into one of mourning. During the 65-69 masters race, Italian rider Silvano Janes tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical assistance, nothing could be done," organisers wrote in a statement.

Janes, 69, was a well-known cyclist from Trentino and a former multi-time Masters category world champion in road gran fondo and mountain biking.

Riders competing at the UEC Gravel European Championships competed on a local lap is 51km with 70% gravel and 30% paved roads and totals 800m of elevation per lap. Each category competed in a different number of laps, between 1-3 laps, with the Masters Men's 65+ field completing one lap.

Race organisers confirmed that they stopped all categories from competing once they came through after the second lap (102km), with the exception of the front groups from the elite men's race.

"In light of the incident, the UEC, in agreement with the Flanders Classics and PP Sport Events organizers, decided to halt all races after the second lap of the 51km circuit. Only the first two groups in the Men’s Elite race were allowed to complete the third lap to contest the European title," race organisers said in a statement.

The organizers also confirmed that podium ceremonies were cancelled for all categories and that the elite men's and elite women's categories stood on the podium for a top-three podium photo.

"Additionally, after the race, there were no usual celebrations. Only the Elite Men and Women briefly stood on the podium for photos, without music, jerseys, interviews, or national anthems."

Flanders Classics released a statement following the event expressing condolences for Janes' family, friends and loved ones.

"It is with a heavy heart that we start this press release with the news that Silvano Janes (ITA - Master 65 - 69) suddenly passed away during the 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships in Asiago, Veneto," Flanders Classics wrote.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

