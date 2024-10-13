Masters rider Silvano Janes dies after suffering a cardiac arrest at UEC Gravel European Championships

'We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to his family and loved ones during this difficult time' says Flanders Classics

Silvano Janes
The 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships was overshadowed by the death of Italian rider Silvano Janes who suffered a cardiac arrest while competing in the Masters 65-69 category held in Asiago, Province of Vicenza, Veneto, Italy on Saturday. 

Event organisers confirmed Janes' death in an official statement following the event.

