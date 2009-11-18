Massimiliano Mori faces end of career

Massimiliano Mori (Lampre-NGC) races the 2009 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Massimiliano Mori will retire and put an end to a 15-year professional career if Lampre fail to offer him a contract renewal for the new season.

"I know that Alessandro Petacchi would like to have me at his side," Mori, 35, told Tuttobiciweb. "He knows how I work and my experience. I've already given my all on many occasions for [Mario] Cipollini. I am ready to do the same for Petacchi and continue my time at Lampre."

Team Manager Giuseppe Saronni has had Mori in his team for the last three years. As one of the team's key domestiques Mori has assisted teammates Daniele Bennati, Danilo Napolitano, Alessandro Ballan and Damiano Cunego to achieve a number of victories.

Mori has also raced with Mercatone Uno, Saeco, Formaggi Pinzolo Fiavè, Domina Vacanze and Naturino-Sapore di Mare, and worked in the service of Italian greats Cipollini and Marco Pantani.

"My work has always been appreciated," he continued. "Mario Cipollini taught me a lot. When you are a neo-pro and work for someone like Cipollini, you always want to give your best."

Lampre signed Petacchi for two years in August. Mori will know within the next few weeks whether or not he will continue with the team, as Lampre decide which riders will complete their 2010 roster.

"I will wait for news from Saronni," said Mori.

