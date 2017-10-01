Martinelli extends contract with Quick-Step Floors

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Davide Martinelli has extended his contract with the Quick-Step Floors team for the next two seasons. The 24-year-old Italian signed with the Belgian team in 2016 and has become a dependable domestique for the squad in both stage races and the Classics. This season he made his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia and helped set up the team as they claimed five stage wins, the white jersey and the points classification.

"This is the best team in the world, so I am really happy to have added two more years to my contract," Martinelli said in a release issued by his team.

"It's the perfect place to be for a rider with my characteristics and ambitions. I was always hoping to continue here and I am grateful to Patrick [ed. Lefevere] for the trust he put in me."

Martinelli burst through in 2016 and won stages in both the Tour Cycliste International La Provence and the Tour de Pologne. He sees himself as a Classics rider, however, and believes that the Belgium set-up at Quick-Step will help him become a thoroughbred in one-day racing.

"I have a long affection for the Spring Classics, which is why I am dreaming about doing well in these races, and Quick-Step Floors have so much experience and success with developing classics riders. I can learn a lot from champions like Gilbert and Stybar, who both have so much experience to offer, and even from young and talented riders, like Alaphilippe or Gaviria. Besides continuing my development and helping the team, I'm also keen on winning again and I'm ready to work hard in order to achieve all these things."

Lefevere has lost the likes of Matteo Trentin, Marcel Kittel, Dan Martin, and David de la Cruz since the transfer window opened on August 1st. He has retained Bob Jungels, Julian Alaphilippe, Fernando Gaviria and Gilbert, while he sees Martinelli as an important element for the team.

"Davide has gradually settled into the team and put in some good results, but most importantly, he showed that he shares the values, ambitions and mentality which make Quick-Step Floors one of the best squads in the world. He has the capability and capacity to learn and develop with us and that's why I'm looking with confidence and excitement to the next two years and the input he'll bring to the team," Lefevere said.