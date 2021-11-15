Mark Padun set for transfer to EF Education-Nippo

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) riding to victory on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné at La Plagne

Mark Padun is set to ride for EF-Education Nippo in 2022, according to multiple sources approached by Cyclingnews. The 25-year-old has ridden for Bahrain Victorious since turning professional in 2018 but he announced on Monday that he would be leaving the squad at the end of the current season.

"Still doing this post to give thanks to Team Bahrain Victorious for four years with this team where I’ve started my pro cycling career, had a lot of successes and have made unforgettable memories with stuff and rides," Padun wrote on his Instagram account.

"Now it’s starting the new chapter of my career with another team which will be announced later."

Last week select titles in the European press speculated that Padun had agreed to join Ineos Grenadiers but the British team were quick to end the rumour by denying that they had signed the rider.

Cyclingnews has learned that the Ukrainian rider will instead ride for EF Education-Nippo next year with the American team going through a raft of changes in the off-season.

EF-Nippo have yet to comment on the move but they have signed a number of new faces including James Shaw, Merhawi Kudus, Ben Healy, Owain Doull, Esteban Chaves and Christian Odd Eiking.

Padun won a stage in the Tour of the Alps as a neo-pro in 2018 but shot to fame earlier this season after winning back-to-back mountain stages and the King of the Mountains jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné in sensational style.

He didn't make the team's Tour de France squad but finished third at the Vuelta a Burgos and then went on to ride the Vuelta a España. His departure from Bahrain Victorious had been expected for several weeks.