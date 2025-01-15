Mark Cavendish opens up on being robbed at knifepoint, love for his family and post-career ambitions

A final wave as a pro winner last November, as Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) celebrates at podium as race winner of the Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2024

Mark Cavendish has opened up about his life after retirement, talking openly with The Daily Telegraph newspaper about the simple joys of family life, plans to run the Paris Marathon with his brother in the spring and his ideas on life after retiring as a professional cyclist at 39, once finally winning a record-breaking 35th stage at the Tour de France.

Cavendish will soon travel to Australia for the Tour Down Under, where his career and Tour record will be celebrated for the 25th anniversary of the race.

He spoke to The Telegraph while on the Isle of Man, his birthplace and inspiration for his cycling career. He started cycling as a boy and then left for Manchester to join the British Cycling Academy programme that served as launch pad to his long professional career. Riding on his home roads also helped him recover from long-term illness and depression in 2021.

"Yeah, this is home. Always will be. I’m Manx. My personality is Manx. It’s more real than anywhere else for me. Here I can be just Mark. I love it," Cavendish told The Telegraph.

“Who you are on the bike isn’t who you are as a person. But people expect you to be that person. Do you see what I mean?” he explained in his usual direct and honest nature.

"But I was a d—head. That’s for sure. I can admit that now. I think that came from a place of no education about how to act when you are suddenly in the public eye. I was trying to live up to how people saw me."

Cavendish lives in Essex, northeast of London, with his wife Peta and five children. He has long sacrificed time with them to pursue his racing career and sprinting success. Now he can fully savour family life, admitting that family is now "everything" to him.

"I don’t have to pretend to be anybody around them," he said. "I can’t wait. School runs and that. I just want a normal life. Normal stuff.

"I love being part of a big family. Even just dinner, with everyone all over the place. It’s chaotic. The little one is punching her brother. Another one’s running around, she’s had enough. I love it."

Cavendish is protective, especially since he and his family have overcome a violent robbery in 2021. Four men broke into their Essex home looking for expensive watches. Three of the four intruders have since been given prison sentences between 12 and 15 years for their roles in the crime.

Details of the robbery emerged during the trial and how one of the men held a large “Rambo-style” knife to Cavendish’s throat.

"I get flashbacks all the time," Cavendish revealed to The Telegraph. "To have a zombie knife held up to your throat in front of your kid? It was horrific.

"You think about what you could have done. Everyone thinks, ‘I’d fight.’ And of course I was swinging at first. But I tell you, anybody gets a knife held to their neck, you can’t do anything. My wife’s there, my kid. I was helpless to do anything.

“To be fair, I’m lucky because I was there. I’m happier I was there than if it happened to Peta and the kids when I was away. I would never have forgiven myself."

Cavendish ended his career with a farewell, symbolic victory at the Singapore Tour de France podium. He has since started running and will try to beat four-and-a-half hours at the Paris Marathon in the spring.

"My knees are not really up to going any faster," he said.

The marathon is strengthening his relationship with his younger brother Andrew, who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2010, at the age of 23, for importing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply. He has since rebuilt his life and inspires Cavendish.

"It was actually my brother who inspired me to go cycling. He was more talented than I was, too," he added.

"But I took it more seriously, you know? He needed to be encouraged the whole time. I didn’t. I needed people to do the opposite and tell me I was s—t. That was what drove me.

"I’ve never been prouder of anyone than I am of him. It’s one thing to stop doing something but it’s another thing to get healthy. He’s got three kids. He’s a brilliant father. A brilliant uncle. He works so hard. He’s just bought his own house. He never had that discipline before, as long as I’ve known him! Honestly, I’m dead proud."

Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, setting the new record of 35 stage victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

Future in team management

Cavendish said he hopes to stay in the world of professional cycling, in a management role. He was involved in the transformation of the Astana team after major investment from Chinese carbon fibre manufacturer XDS but then went awry.

Team manager Alexander Vinokourov told Cyclingnews that it wasn't possible for Cavendish "to be part of the decision-making structure" but suggested it could happen in the future.

"My strength is team-building. I know what I’m good at and what I’m not good at. These last few years have been preparing me for the next phase. I understand cycling and what is needed to succeed," he said.

He also sees the many problems of professional cycling while investing in the Elite Performance Venture Capital Fund. Earlier investors included Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas, as well as Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering as part of the new sports stars who have invested a total of €50 million.

"In my opinion the problem with the sport today is they don’t know how to tell a story," Cavendish suggested.

"Pro sport is about inspiring, both actions and emotions. We are in an entertainment industry. I tried to do that with every team I was at."