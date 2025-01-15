Mark Cavendish opens up on being robbed at knifepoint, love for his family and post-career ambitions

'A zombie knife was held up to my throat – I still get flashbacks' Manxman reveals

A final wave as a pro winner last November, as Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) celebrates at podium as race winner of the Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2024
A final wave as a pro winner last November, as Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) celebrates at podium as race winner of the Tour de France Singapore Criterium 2024 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish has opened up about his life after retirement, talking openly with The Daily Telegraph newspaper about the simple joys of family life, plans to run the Paris Marathon with his brother in the spring and his ideas on life after retiring as a professional cyclist at 39, once finally winning a record-breaking 35th stage at the Tour de France.

Cavendish will soon travel to Australia for the Tour Down Under, where his career and Tour record will be celebrated for the 25th anniversary of the race.

