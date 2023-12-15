Mark Cavendish confirms Tour Colombia as first race of 2024

Mark Cavendish has announced that he will begin his 2024 racing season at the Tour Colombia stage race in early February, making his debut in the South American event.

The Tour Colombia is set to return to the cycling calendar next season after a four-year hiatus, starting in the town of Paipa in Boyaca on February 6th and finishing in Bogotá on February 11th.

Cavendish, 38, is the first major international figure to confirm his participation in the revived race, with Colombian teammate Harold Tejada also down to take part in the 2.1-ranked event. Other riders, including a number of the leading Colombian riders, are also expected to take part.



The veteran British sprinter is currently training in south-east Spain with Astana Qazaqstan in their annual December camp.

He was originally due to retire at the end of this season, but then put back his retirement by a year after crashing out of the Tour de France.

Earlier this year, Astana management told Cyclingnews that Cavendish would likely be doing pre-season training camps at altitude in Colombia, and it has been widely reported he will spend at least two weeks there with the squad before tackling his first race of the 2024 season.

Cavendish has often started his season in the Middle East, and this year began racing at the Muscat Classic in Oman on February 10th, prior to taking part in the Tour of Oman and UAE Tour.

During his lengthy career he has also begun his racing program in South America - in the now-defunct Vuelta a San Luis in January, winning stages there in 2015 and 2013.

“Hola amigos, I’m so excited to spend my first time in Colombia at the Tour of Colombia next year,” Cavendish said in a video released on Friday on X, formerly Twitter, by the country's federation.

“It’s one of Latin America’s biggest races, so come and see us, February 6th-11th in a country that’s produced some incredible bike riders.”