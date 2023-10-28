Government and sports federation agree to bring back Tour Colombia in 2024

The Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Cycling Federation have reached an agreement to bring back Tour Colombia 2.1 in 2024 after a three-year hiatus.

The event is now confirmed on the UCI International Calendar and will be held from February 6-11.

Following a series of 'conversations and mutual commitments' in favour of Colombian sports, the Ministry of Sport has agreed to provide support to the Colombian Cycling Federation to host the fourth edition of the Tour Colombia 2.1, according to the nation's cycling governing body.

The Colombian Cycling Federation is expected to release the route for the 2024 Tour Colombia 2.1 soon.

"The Colombian Cycling Federation and its affiliated athletes celebrate this decision of the national government reached after important joint work with the Ministry of Sports, always thinking about how to show national sporting talent and therefore the best face of our country," read a report on the federation's website on Friday,

The event was launched in 2018 and won by Egan Bernal, while Miguel Angel Lopez won in 2019, and Sergio Higuita won the last edition held in 2020 before the race was cancelled.

High-profile stage winners in its first three editions have included Julian Alaphilippe, Dani Martínez, Rigoberto Uran, Fernando Gaviria and Nairo Quintana.

The Tour Colombia was first cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 risks. It was provisionally slated to return in February 2022 and 2023 but was cancelled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and then cancelled again due to a lack of funding.