Opinion: Rapha singlehandedly made road cycling cool, and I'll be genuinely upset if it disappears

By
published

I’d argue no other brand has had a greater impact on cycling culture

Rapha Jacket
(Image credit: Rapha)

This morning I wrote a fairly bland, financial story outlining that Rapha has reported a loss for the seventh year in a row. It was awash with technical terms like EBITDA and pre-exceptional losses; the terms I really never thought I’d be using as a cycling journalist. It’s chugging along nicely, and will probably be the top tech story of the day before being buried into obscurity. The story was posted to Instagram, after which I went to the gym, had a sauna, and packed a small test ride in on the new Brompton G Line. 

On returning home after this brief foray I was surprised to see that such a seemingly beige financial story had lit up the comments. At the time of writing over 100 people have weighed in on their mobile keyboards, and the majority of them seem to be gleefully enjoying the fact that the brand is in financial disarray. Most, but not all of them seem to focus on the brand being ‘overpriced’, or that it’s not cool anymore. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.