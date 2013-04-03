Marianne Vos' book details desire for Olympic glory
Images and tales from Olympic and world championship-winning season
Marianne Vos' soon-to-be released book titled "Op de Troon" is not just another athlete biography, according to the recent winner of the women’s Tour of Flanders but an account of the most successful period in the her career when she won the Olympic road race and World Championship title in 2012.
The book dubbed "Op de Troon" or "The Throne" currently available in Dutch is written by Rik Booltink and offers an insight into the world of the Rabo Women’s Team leader who, like many great champions, suffers doubt when many would believe winning and success comes so easily. However, it is not a mere biography celebrating her already long career.
"I wanted to make sure this was not biography of a 25-year-old. My career is far from over," said Vos on her team site.
"I thought it would be nice to tell more than just about the results and that there could be more than just the bike," she explained in an interview with Omroep Brabant.
Ghostwriter Booltink explained that the process of talking through the events of last season were not particularly easy for the highly-talented rider.
"She did not initially open up but gradually Marianne loosen up and helps to give the reader a good picture of her experience during the peak year in 2012," added Booltink.
Her obsession which circled around capturing Olympic gold - this time on the road as compared to 2008 in Beijing when she took gold in the points race on the track - meant she became overly obsessed with her weight, getting down to as little as 50kg just before her assault on the course in London.
"I just wanted to leave nothing to chance. I wanted Olympic to become Olympic champion so much that my training and disciplined preparation was nearly obsessive. It was all about weight and power and the correct training," said Vos.
The 240-page hardback book is filled with photographs taken by her brother Anton Vos and is currently available only in Dutch.
