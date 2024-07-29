Marc Hirschi to replace Stefan Bissegger in Swiss Olympic Games road race team

By
published

Bissegger has been suffering from muscle pain in his back since Tour de France

Marc HIrschi racing at the Tour de Suisse with his UAE Team Emirates team
Marc HIrschi racing at the Tour de Suisse with his UAE Team Emirates team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc HIrschi will be rushing straight from overall victory at the Czech Tour with UAE Team Emirates to join the Swiss team in Paris, with the rider a late call-up for the Olympic Games road race after the decision was made to withdraw Stefan Bissegger.

Bissegger, who came sixth at the 32.4km individual time trial on Saturday, was due to race alongside Stefan Küng at the 273km August 3 event but has been grappling with back pain.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.