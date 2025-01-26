Marc Hirschi edges Christian Scaroni at Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana

Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro) sprinted away from Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) in the final 200 metres to secure victory at Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi València.

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) moved ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Baharian Victorious) in the chase of the two leaders to secure the final spot on the podium, with Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) taking fifth.

It was Hirschi's debut in the black and red for Tudor Pro Cycling.

The peloton raced 184km from Valencia to La Nucía on Sunday. On the flat procession of the opening 50km to the start of climbing on an uncategorised rise past Barxeta, the only sprint classification of the day, the Lotto pair of Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto), Martin Pedersen (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) and Xavier Cañellas (Sabgal-Anicolor) pushed their advantage of just over 3 minutes.

Across the next 40km the trio marched on, crossing the category 3 Alto de Barx with the gap slipping to 2:20. Riders from Bahrain-Victorious and Tudor Pro Cycling took some turns at the front of the peloton, the pack biding time for the mountains ahead - the category 2 Alto de Coll de Rates, 6.7km averaging 5.2% gradient, and the category 3 Alto de Turrón Duro, 3.5km at 9%, in the final 44km.

The Coll de Rates proved to be the snare for the trio, with Pedersen caught by the peloton at the base of the climb and his companions apprehended one kilometre later. Bahrain Victorious put the pressure on right away.

After a 15km descent from the middle KOM and 11km to the final ascent, a small group of riders pushed ahead and grabbed a 20-second gap. From that group, a few attacks began on a small descent leading to the Alto de Turrón Duro and 15km to go, Buitrago being the most active. Hirschi, Christen and Scaroni chased on the narrow, rough road of the climb.

Buitrago faded from the lead group on the descent, where the tarmac improved drastically headed into La Nucía. The trio sailed away, no peloton in their rear view mirrors, but Buitrago clawing his way back and joined by Morgado. Scaroni and Hirschi soon dropped Christen and set up a head-to-head sprint on the final kilometre.

