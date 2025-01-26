Marc Hirschi edges Christian Scaroni at Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana

António Morgado holds off Santiago Buitrago for third in La Nucía

Marc Hirschi of Tudor Pro Cycling Team wins Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi Valencia 2025
Marc Hirschi of Tudor Pro Cycling Team wins Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi Valencia 2025 (Image credit: Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro) sprinted away from Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) in the final 200 metres to secure victory at Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi València. 

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) moved ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Baharian Victorious) in the chase of the two leaders to secure the final spot on the podium, with Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) taking fifth.

