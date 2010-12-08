Mancebo to lead RealCyclist.com

Image 1 of 3 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going hard at the front in stage two at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going as hard as he can at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 3 Francisco Mancebo (Rock Racing) won the Tour of California's first stage into Santa Rosa in February. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

US based team RealCyclist.com has announced that Francisco Mancebo will captain their 13-man team next season. The 34-year-old climber completed his 2010 racing season with the Kastro Heraklion-Murcia pro cycling team but has targeted a US-based programme for next season.

“I'm very excited about this new project. I'm very attracted to the idea of racing in the USA, and couldn't pass up the opportunity,” said Mancebo.

“I hope to have good results in 2011, especially in California and Utah, to repay the team for having confidence in me. The team is a mix of youth and experience and will make up a solid group.”

The 34-year-old Spanish climber is expected to contest a full season Stateside that will include International Cycling Union (UCI) sanctioned events and select races on the National Racing Calendar (NRC).

“I'll be relying heavily on the leadership and experience of Francisco Mancebo to turn RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team into a tight fighting unit,” said directeur sportif, and former professional Gord Fraser. "We have numerous young riders that are dipping their toes into full time NRC and UCI level competition for the first time. I'm looking forward to help meld our talented riders into a cohesive team as quickly as possible.”

Mancebo turned professional in 1998 with the Banesto team and secured five top-10 finishes in the Tour de France. He also won the Spanish national road champion in 2004 and has twice been national mountain bike champion. In 2006 he was implicated in Operación Puerto and was ruled out of the Tour de France. He immediately announced his retirement but later changed his mind, signing for the Relax-GAM team.

RealCyclist.com line-up: Francisco Mancebo, Cesar Grajales, Cole House, Thomas Rabou, Frank Travieso, Evan Hyde, Tommy Nankervis, Yosvany Falcon, Mike Midlarsky, Josh Berry, Matt Crane, Ian Burnett, Ian Burnett, Oscar Clar.

