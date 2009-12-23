Mancebo closes season with mountain bike win

Francisco "Paco" Mancebo (Rock Racing) on his way to a win (Image credit: Peña Ciclista)

Rock Racing's Francisco "Paco" Mancebo (Rock Racing) closed his season with a special mountain bike win on home turf last weekend. The 33-year-old Spaniard took the win at the Grand Prix MTB Navaluenga in his hometown of Avila on Saturday.

Mancebo won convincingly with a time of 1:24:34, nearly four minutes ahead of Juan Pedro Trujillo (Cemelorca-Trek) and more than five minutes in front of Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia). With his victory, Spain's reigning marathon champion tied the race win record of former Banesto rider Francisco San Román.

He was one of 150 racers who gathered in Avila for the 14th edition of the race despite a cold temperature of six degrees Celsius below freezing. Mancebo's teammate Oscar Sevilla (Rock Racing) was also competing. He rode to a fourth place.