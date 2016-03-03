Madison an afterthought for Wiggins as team pursuit semi-final looms

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins after Team GB qualified fastest in the team pursuit (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (c) of Great Britain rides during qualifying for the Men's Team Pursuit at the Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on March 2, 2016 in London, England. Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualification during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) has said that his focus is very much on the team pursuit at this week's UCI Track World Championships in London, while his ride with Mark Cavendish in the Madison takes secondary status.





Later this week, Wiggins will return to the Madison – an event in which he and Cavendish won a world title back in 2008, before missing out on a medal of any colour at that summer's Olympic Games in Beijing.

However, the pair have not spent any time training for the event, with Cavendish entirely focused on his Omnium events. The pair did ride the Madison at lower-key event in Derby last year but London will see them go up against sterner opposition.





"You get up and do it at the end. You're expected to know what to do by getting selected for it and we'll have a bit of a chat beforehand and a game plan. We'll have a go at it.





Although Cavendish has made the Great Britain endurance team in this year's World Championships he will not race in the team pursuit semi-final or final, should Great Britain beat Italy. His Omnium events begin on Friday and the Dimension Data rider is hoping to finish on the podium in order to solidify his place in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.