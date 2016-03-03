Madison an afterthought for Wiggins as team pursuit semi-final looms
Briton will pair up with Cavendish in final event of London Track Worlds
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) has said that his focus is very much on the team pursuit at this week's UCI Track World Championships in London, while his ride with Mark Cavendish in the Madison takes secondary status.
Related Articles
Later this week, Wiggins will return to the Madison – an event in which he and Cavendish won a world title back in 2008, before missing out on a medal of any colour at that summer's Olympic Games in Beijing.
However, the pair have not spent any time training for the event, with Cavendish entirely focused on his Omnium events. The pair did ride the Madison at lower-key event in Derby last year but London will see them go up against sterner opposition.
"You get up and do it at the end. You're expected to know what to do by getting selected for it and we'll have a bit of a chat beforehand and a game plan. We'll have a go at it.
Although Cavendish has made the Great Britain endurance team in this year's World Championships he will not race in the team pursuit semi-final or final, should Great Britain beat Italy. His Omnium events begin on Friday and the Dimension Data rider is hoping to finish on the podium in order to solidify his place in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy