MacDonald and Brannigan lead Trek World Racing in 2014

Image 1 of 2 The four riders of the 2013 Trek World Racing team will stick with the squad in 2014. (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 2 Junior Laurie Greenland will join Trek World Racing in 2014. (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

Trek World Racing is expanding its roster for the 2014 season to include a total of five downhillers. New Zealander Brook MacDonald will continue to lead the team along with his compatriot George Brannigan.

"I'm stoked to be heading into 2014 on Trek World Racing with a new shoulder and new beginnings," said MacDonald. "I am already itching for the 2014 season to start and getting things underway with such great support and people behind me. Everything is pointing towards a strong season and I can't wait."

Brannigan said, "Next year I'm determined to get back to where I left off before knee surgery in 2012. I finished 2013 strong and finally I know where I need to be. With a good off-season not having to focus on recovery I know I'll be well prepared for 2014, so I'm already impatient for the season to start."

Also returning are riders who both hit the top 10 in World Cup racing for the first time this past season: American Neko Mulally will be back for his fifth season with the team, and Greg Williamson, whose promising season was unfortunately cut short by injury at the world championships.

Mullally said, "I'm really excited to be returning for my fifth season with Trek World Racing. I've got good people around me; it feels like family to me! Next year I want to be a consistent top 10 rider and push towards the podium. Can't wait to get out there and make it happen!"

Williamson said, "After an up-and-down season, I'm really looking forward to getting back to racing in 2014 with a different approach. I'm seeking a very successful second year with Trek World Racing. To have another British rider on the team is exciting. Laurie reminds me of my younger self so it'll be cool to have that youth as a reminder of what it's all about, and to be able to help him reach his goals."

Trek World Racing is signing Laurie Greenland from Bristol in the United Kingdom, and he will contest the junior World Cup in both 2014 and 2015.

"I'm extremely excited about signing with Trek World Racing. To be on a big team like this has been a dream of mine since I was 8, so for it to actually happen is unbelievable!" said Greeland. "All the riders on the team are big names and to be given the opportunity to ride and be on the same team as them is pretty mad. The team will strongly support me to achieve my goals which include making a mark on the World Cup circuit, aiming for podiums and a medal at world champs, as well as always being sure to have fun!"

Team Owner Martin Whiteley said, "It's great to be able to announce our roster so early and to have all the preparations for 2014 well advanced. Being able to keep this elite group of four men together was really important as I believe both on and off the bike, they are one of the best groups of riders I've ever assembled for any team. Of course I'm delighted that we're entering the junior World Cup next year. The series was a great success in 2013 and to have Laurie representing us is huge, we're excited about having the opportunity to help develop him into a fine World Cup racer."

The team will receive the guidance and assistance from experienced World Cup racer Justin Leov, who previously rode for the team and takes up the role of Skills Coach and will be on hand working with the riders at various key events around the world.

All riders will be aboard the Trek Session 9.9 bike.