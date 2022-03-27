Lutsenko suffers fractured collarbone, shoulder in training crash

Alexey Lutsenko will be out of action for the coming weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone and shoulder in a training crash.

The Kazakhstani rider was training on Mount Teide in Tenerife when he fell due to a gust of wind on a descent. The 29-year-old has been transferred to a local hospital, his Astana Qazaqstan team confirmed.

Lutsenko will be transferred to Belgium for surgery on Monday.

"Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Alexey Lutsenko crashed this afternoon during his training in Teide, Tenerife, Spain," the team said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Due to a sudden gust of wind on the descent the rider crashed on his left shoulder. After the crash Alexey has been moved to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of the collarbone and the shoulder.

"Tomorrow Alexey Lutsenko will be transferred to Belgium for a surgery."

Lutsenko hadn't raced since Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in late February but had already taken his first win of the season. He triumphed at the inaugural edition of the part-gravel race, the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior, winning solo ahead of Tim Wellens.

He went on to finish ninth overall at the Vuelta a Andalucía later in February before not completing Omloop.

As a result of his crash and injury, Lutsenko is now set to miss the upcoming Ardennes Classics. Later in the season he's set to target the Tour de France, where he finished a surprise seventh place last July.

A potential date for Lutsenko's return to racing is unknown.