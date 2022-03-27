Lutsenko suffers fractured collarbone, shoulder in training crash
By Daniel Ostanek published
Kazakhstani rider hit by gust of wind descending Mount Teide
Alexey Lutsenko will be out of action for the coming weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone and shoulder in a training crash.
The Kazakhstani rider was training on Mount Teide in Tenerife when he fell due to a gust of wind on a descent. The 29-year-old has been transferred to a local hospital, his Astana Qazaqstan team confirmed.
Lutsenko will be transferred to Belgium for surgery on Monday.
"Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Alexey Lutsenko crashed this afternoon during his training in Teide, Tenerife, Spain," the team said in a statement issued on Saturday.
"Due to a sudden gust of wind on the descent the rider crashed on his left shoulder. After the crash Alexey has been moved to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of the collarbone and the shoulder.
"Tomorrow Alexey Lutsenko will be transferred to Belgium for a surgery."
Lutsenko hadn't raced since Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in late February but had already taken his first win of the season. He triumphed at the inaugural edition of the part-gravel race, the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior, winning solo ahead of Tim Wellens.
He went on to finish ninth overall at the Vuelta a Andalucía later in February before not completing Omloop.
As a result of his crash and injury, Lutsenko is now set to miss the upcoming Ardennes Classics. Later in the season he's set to target the Tour de France, where he finished a surprise seventh place last July.
A potential date for Lutsenko's return to racing is unknown.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.