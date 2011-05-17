Lövkvist critical of anti-doping rules affecting Giro d'Italia

Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Lövkvist has criticised the anti-doping regulations that have allowed Alberto Contador to compete before a final verdict has been decided on his doping case by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol after winning the 2010 Tour de France but was cleared by the Spanish Cycling Federation in March. The International Cycling Union (UCI) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have appealed that sentence to the Court of Arbitration and a verdict is expected before this year’s Tour de France.

Contador could be suspended if the CAS overturns the decision by the Spanish Cycling Federation and any results the Spaniard achieves would be cancelled, including his results from the Giro d'Italia, where took the race lead on Sunday.

"He has the right to be here and compete as the rules now stand. But it is so annoying that if, in three weeks, they rule that he must be suspended and his performance should be deleted. It is so wrong," Lovkvist told the Swedish news agency TT.

"I think we should look at the rules and get them rewritten. Who knows how Sunday's stage would have turned out if Contador was not there.”

Since the Spanish Cycling Federation issued its ruling clearing Contador, he has won the Vuelta a Murcia and the Volta a Catalunya, and is the favourite for overall victory in the Giro d’Italia.

Lövkvist is aiming for a top ten finish at the Giro, but is currently 21st, 3:27 minutes behind Contador. On Sunday's Mt. Etna stage, won by Contador, he finished 32nd at 2:41.