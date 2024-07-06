Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini speak to the crowds at Giro d'Italia Women teams presentation - Gallery

Brescia gives a warm welcome to the 153 riders ahead of eight-day race from July 7-14
Image 1 of 34
Brescia warmly welcomed the 153 riders who will compete at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, which starts on Sunday with an individual time trial to set the tone for the battle for the maglia rosa.
Twenty-two teams were presented on stage at the Piazza della Loggia.
World Champion Lotte Kopecky took to the microphone to answer questions from the organisers for the crowds during a question-and-answer session while her SD Worx-Protime teammates were introduced on stage.
"The Giro d'Italia is a beautiful race that has long been part of the calendar in women's cycling. My first win in the Giro was an important moment in my career," Kopecky said.
"First and foremost, I want to come out of the Giro better than I started it. And not to get sick. By suffering in the eight race days, I hope to take the final step conditionally towards Paris 2024.
"It will be a kind of tough training block. I don't have ambitions for the final classification, but I do have intermediate goals. I would like to win a stage. That would be really nice."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The event's home favourite is Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini, who lines up with a powerful Lidl-Trek team that includes the maglia bianca of the 2023 edition Gaia Realini, and two former world champions Elisa Balsamo and Lizzie Deignan.
"We have everything we need to aim for stage wins and for the general classification. Looking to the course, it’s going to be an interesting Giro. The opening ITT is, right from the start, a key day for the general classification. There are four difficult stages to follow, not super hard but definitely hectic and with tricky finishes where we can never let our guard down. These will be good opportunities to try to sprint with Elisa or, perhaps, seek glory with a breakaway," said Lidl-Trek director Ina Teutenberg.
“The last three stages will be the decisive ones for the GC. The queen stage on Saturday, with the double climb to Blockhaus, will be the most important day. But the last day must also be held in high regard. It will be anything but a procession. I expect a hard-fought Giro to the last kilometre, and we will be ready to play all our cards."
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*