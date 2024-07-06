Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini speak to the crowds at Giro d'Italia Women teams presentation - Gallery

By
published

Brescia gives a warm welcome to the 153 riders ahead of eight-day race from July 7-14

Image 1 of 34
during the team presentation ahead of the Giro dItalia Women cycling race in Brescia The race starts on Sunday July 7 with the first stage Tudor ITT over 157km from Brescia to Brescia North west Italy Saturday July 6 2024 Sport cycling Photo by Alessandro GarofaloLapresse
Lotte Kopecky speaks to the crowds on stage at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women at the teams presentation at the Piazza della Loggia in Brescia(Image credit: RCS Sport / LaPresse)

Brescia warmly welcomed the 153 riders who will compete at the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women, which starts on Sunday with an individual time trial to set the tone for the battle for the maglia rosa. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1