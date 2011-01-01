Longo awarded Légion d'honneur

Image 1 of 2 Jeannie Longo (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 2 Longo and Hinault are part of France's long cycling history (Image credit: Sirotti)

57-time French national champion Jeannie Longo was awarded the highest civilian award in her country, the Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur, (National Order of the Legion of Honor).

Longo was given the award of Commandeur, the third highest of five levels in the Legion of Honor.

Still an active racer, Longo remains at the top of her sport in France, having won her 57th national title last June in the time trial. Over the course of her 30-year career, she has also won 13 world championships between road and track and the Olympic gold in the road race in 1996.

The Legion of Honor awards are presented three times each year, on January 1, Easter and July 14.